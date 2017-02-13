This Ex – Bigg Boss Contestant Will Be Seen As A Hijacker In A New Show

Dil Bole Oberoi

Star Plus’ popular show, Ishqbaaz is all set for its spin-off series, Dil Bole Oberoi, which will start tonight. Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) from Ishqbaaz will take his love story forward in this new show, with Shrenu Parikh paired opposite him.

After Rahul Dev, we hear that Ssara Khan has also been roped in for the show. She will be reportedly playing a hijacker, disguised as an air hostess, Mohini.

Check out her new look from the show:

Here I come to fly high #somethingnew #ontheway #inflight Thanks for the click @moushumibanerji @nik446 @slashproductions #shootmode #starplus A photo posted by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Saumya (Nehalakshmi Iyer) will board the same plane and the latter will get a whiff of Mohini’s intentions. According to reports, Saumya will try and save the passengers from the hijackers.

Are you looking forward to see Ssara in this hatke role?