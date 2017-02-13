Varun Dhawan Once Helped A Friend Run Away And Get Married!

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan is one of Bollywood’s most loved young superstars. He’s got a lot going on for him – good looks, those killer abs, an energetic personality… and a whole load of acting chops! So, it’s but obvious that girls swoon at the thought of him and of course want to run away with this lad. An interesting conversation between him and his next co-star Taapsee Pannu caught our eye this morning. Pannu, whose upcoming film Runningshaadi.com is about a website that helps people run away and get married, asked Varun if he’s done anything similar before.

His answer was hilarious!

The two will next be seen together in David Dhawan’s upcoming flick Judwaa.