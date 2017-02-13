Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Posted This Powerful Message About Being Chubby And Body-Shaming

We, as women, need to get out of this entire nutshell of being PERFECT ! Unfortunately, PERFECT has always been portrayed to be fair, slim, wearing fully covered clothes, well mannered and obedient. Well, we need to overcome this. As long as you love yourself, you are PERFECT and noone has the right to destroy your self confidence to be WHO YOU ARE. Thin, fat, fair, dark, tall, short – you are BEAUTIFUL 💝👸 I dedicate this picture to all those who have made fun of my chubbiness since childhood and specially in my college days. Who said, "You'll burst if you eat a grain more, because you're bloating like a BALLOON." GO AHEAD, and say more. You have given me more courage to accept myself and love my body. Be the QUEEN 👸 of your life and let noone conquer you. PS : Flaunt your curves with all the grace 😍 #AllHailPlusSize #WeAreBeautiful #Actress #Model

A photo posted by Mumbai Chi Mulgi (@naik_akshaya) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:13am PST