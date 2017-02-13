You Can’t Miss These Trends Spotted On Day 4 Of NYFW

NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

With each passing day, we’re constantly updating you with the most stylish and attractive trends we’ve spotted on the runway. From the chicest to the boldest fashion trends, we’ve summed up the best we’ve seen on Day 4 on the New York Fashion Week runway.

Take a look at these images to keep up with day 4 at NYWF:

1. Sheer at Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Prabal Gurung at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Prabal Gurung at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Prabal Gurung at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







2. Velvets at Altuzarra

Altuzarra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Altuzarra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Altuzarra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Altuzarra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Altuzarra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







2. Oversized Blazers at Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Victoria Beckham at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Victoria Beckham at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Victoria Beckham at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Victoria Beckham at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







4. Asymmetrical hemlines at Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Sies Marjan at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Sies Marjan at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Sies Marjan at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Sies Marjan at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







Keep these trends and styles in mind when you’re out shopping next. These trends will help you be on point with your selection.

We loved Sies Marjan with that asymmetrical silhouettes on day 4 of NYFW. Pick your favourite and let us know by commenting below.