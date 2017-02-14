7 Valentine’s Day Scents That Will Make Bae Weak In The Knees

Natasha Patel Feb . 14 . 2017

Roses may be red and violets, blue but what you really need to know this Valentine’s Day is how to really wow your man without lifting a finger (Well, maybe some finger-lifting).

Take a look at theses irresistible scents that make for super cute vanity accessories!

1. Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Rosé:

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Rosé (Source: Sephora.com)

2. Michael Kors Wonderlust:

Michael Kors Wonderlust (Source: Sephora.com)

3. Chloe Love Story

Chloe Love Story (Source: Sephora.com)

4. Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris (Source: Sephora.com)

5. Marc Jacobs Daisy

Marc Jacobs Daisy (Source: Superdrug.com)

6. Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet (Source: Sephora.com)

7. Gucci Flora By Gucci – Gorgeous Gardenia

GucciFlora By Gucci – Gorgeous Gardenia (Source: Sephora.com)

Which fragrance are you leaning towards?

5
TAGS
beauty list Fragrances perfume Valentine's Day
COMMENTS
Related Stories
beauty list
Feb . 12 . 2017What Your Date Night Lipstick Says About You
Feb . 9 . 2017These Eyeshadow Palettes Are Totally Work-Appropriate
Feb . 6 . 2017The Best Beauty Looks From Lakmé Fashion Week SR17
Jan . 30 . 2017Mesmerising Beauty Looks From The SAG Awards
Jan . 27 . 2017Here’s How You Can Achieve Khloe Kardashian’s Natural Glam
Fragrances
Sep . 9 . 2016Christian Louboutin Just Launched Their First Ever Fragrance Line!
Apr . 18 . 2016The Prettiest Perfumes For Your Vanity!
Aug . 4 . 2014Michael Kors Makes A Stopover In Beauty Town
Feb . 5 . 2014Top Fragrances You Must Try!
perfume
Aug . 6 . 20165 Perfumes New & Old That Are Great For The Monsoon
Apr . 18 . 2016The Prettiest Perfumes For Your Vanity!
Oct . 15 . 2015Stop Everything! A Candy Crush Perfume Now Exists!
Sep . 21 . 2015Kendall Jenner Proves That When It Comes To Makeup, Red Trumps All!
Jan . 28 . 2015This Fragrance Turned Me Into A Perfume Addict!
Valentine's Day
Feb . 14 . 2017Cupid’s Bollywood Couple Of The Year Award 2017 Goes To…
Feb . 14 . 2017Are Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone The Most Stylist Celebrity Couple?
Feb . 14 . 2017The Sweetest Way To Celebrate Valentine’s Day
Feb . 11 . 2017How To: Deepika Padukone-Inspired Burgundy Eye Makeup
Feb . 10 . 201710 Things That Will Put Every Fashion-Girl In The V-Day Mood
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web