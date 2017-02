Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan‘s Badrinath Ki Dulhania is coming up next month, and the two are going all out for promotions – especially on social media. Since today is Valentine’s Day, Alia posted a fun boomerang of Varun carrying her and captioned it saying “Love can make you swing, sway and fly!” Very cute!

Love can make you swing, sway and fly!!! Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️@varundvn A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:00pm PST

Love it!