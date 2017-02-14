“All My Exes Want To Get Back With Me” – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made headlines last year due to her alleged spat with Hrithik Roshan, followed by a very public spat and mud slinging. After referring to the latter as a “silly ex”, Kangana yet again mentioned her exes when she told BT:

I am really into it (relationship), but when it’s over, I never look back. I have a record of never going back to my exes, never meeting them again. All my exes want to get back with me, that’s also a record I hold.

Umm, that’s quite a feat! But then that’s Kangana – fearless and fierce and never afraid to speak her own mind.