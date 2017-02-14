Cupid’s Bollywood Couple Of The Year Award 2017 Goes To…

Cupids Couple Of The Year 2017 Goes To Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma!

Cupid’s couple of the year

All week long you guys have voted for your favourite couple by commenting on MissMalini’s Instagram. The result is in front of us! Here’s why we love them as much as you love them!

1. They slay together in black

Cupid’s couple of the year

2. They are protective of each other

Cupid’s couple of the year

3. They complement each other on the red carpet

Cupid’s couple of the year

4. Basically, they look hella’ stylish together!

Cupid’s couple of the year`

So thanks to your votes, they are the ‘IT’ couple this valentine’s day!

Source: giphy.com