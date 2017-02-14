Dangal Girl Sanya Malhotra Just Signed Her Next Film

Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhtora wowed everybody with her impressive performance as Babita in Aamir Khan‘s Dangal. Not only did the film rake in a lot of moolah, but the storyline also touched the right cord with the audience.

Out of the two talented girls who made Dangal a phenomenal success, Sanya has reportedly bagged Anand L. Rai‘s romantic film, Manmarziya. According to BOC, the film was earlier being directed by Sameer Sharma with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Lately, rumour mills are abuzz that the producer has chosen Anurag Kashyap to direct the film and their is a possibility that Ayushmann also may get replaced by a fresh face.

Super excited to see this young lady weave her magic onscreen yet again!