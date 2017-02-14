Deepika Padukone Makes Basic Blue Jeans Look Sexier Than They Should Be

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone should just start her own fashion label that’ll surly blow our socks off! There has not been a moment when we have spotted queen D in anything less than brilliance. The XXX actress was spotted slaying in satin couple weeks back and today she’s making jeans look so effin’ hot. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani puts yet another effortlessly chic look together. She takes the classic white shirt-blue jeans combo to the next level with a trendy one-sided motif jacket and a pair of black and red booties. An over-sized tote bag and a pair of shades go well with the entire dynamic of this dynamite.

Checkout more pictures in the gallery to see how to slay in your boring, old denim jeans!

Has anyone looked this hot just sitting around?

Waiting ……. @deepikapadukone A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Source: Giphy.com