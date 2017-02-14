Guess What Kareena Kapoor Is Doing To Lose Her Post-Pregnancy Weight

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Just after a few weeks after delivering baby Taimur, Kareena Kapoor has kickstarted her fitness regime and is already a few pounds lighter. She is losing her post-pregnancy weight super fast by working out and eating right. And obviously, the maestro who designs her diet is none other than popular nutritionist and dietitian Rujuta Diwekar. The two got together for a Facebook live chat this afternoon to spill the beans on Bebo’s post-pregnancy weight loss. Watch:

You are an inspiration, Bebo!