 Kangana Ranaut Reveals She's In A Relationship | MissMalini Kangana Ranaut Reveals She's In A Relationship | MissMalini

Kangana Ranaut Reveals She’s In A Relationship

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 14 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

In a recent interview with Bombay TimesKangana Ranaut spoke about relationships and her upcoming film, Rangoon. She talked about the film showcasing a “pure form of love”, the kind that sets you free. And when asked whether she secretly wishes that she could experience that form of pure love that she’s talking about, Kangana revealed that she already is.

I am in a relationship like that. It has already happened to me.

As for marriage, she says that she wants to get married this year and hopefully it should happen.

Wow!

6
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Feb . 14 . 2017“All My Exes Want To Get Back With Me” – Kangana Ranaut
Feb . 13 . 2017Koffee With Karan: Kangana Ranaut Is Absolutely Ruthless In This First Promo!
Feb . 10 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5: Kangana Ranaut Accused Karan Johar Of Nepotism
Feb . 9 . 2017Kangana Ranaut’s Vintage Ride Slayed More Than Her Outfit
Feb . 9 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Has A New ‘Do And We’re Loving It
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web