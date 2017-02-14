Kangana Ranaut

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kangana Ranaut spoke about relationships and her upcoming film, Rangoon. She talked about the film showcasing a “pure form of love”, the kind that sets you free. And when asked whether she secretly wishes that she could experience that form of pure love that she’s talking about, Kangana revealed that she already is.

I am in a relationship like that. It has already happened to me.

As for marriage, she says that she wants to get married this year and hopefully it should happen.

Wow!