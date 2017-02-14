Madhuri Dixit Just Shared This Throwback Photo That Will Make Every 90s Kid Feel Old!

Dil To Pagal Hai will always be one of my favourite movies ever… Not to forget, those amazing dance moves the movie gave to us mere mortals! This directorial venture by Yash Chopra went on to win the Filmfare Award and National Award apart from just winning our hearts.

Madhuri Dixit shared this adorbs throwback photo of herself, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor posing with their awards and it’ll give you major 90s feels!

Good old days with good old movies indeed! Can’t believe it’s been 20 years since this movie came out…. Feel old already?!