Madhuri Dixit Just Shared This Throwback Photo That Will Make Every 90s Kid Feel Old!

Divya Rao Feb . 14 . 2017

Dil To Pagal Hai will always be one of my favourite movies ever… Not to forget, those amazing dance moves the movie gave to us mere mortals! This directorial venture by Yash Chopra went on to win the Filmfare Award and National Award apart from just winning our hearts.

Madhuri Dixit shared this adorbs throwback photo of herself, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor posing with their awards and it’ll give you major 90s feels!

Good old days with good old movies indeed! Can’t believe it’s been 20 years since this movie came out…. Feel old already?!

11
TAGS
Karisma Kapoor Madhuri Dixit Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Madhuri Dixit
Feb . 9 . 2017Madhuri Dixit Was Not Invited For The Screening Of Ram Lakhan Due To This Odd Reason
Feb . 7 . 2017Here’s Why Madhuri Dixit Won’t Be A Part Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic
Jan . 24 . 2017Madhuri Dixit’s Sari Looks Are Just As Pretty As Her
Dec . 12 . 2016These Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan With Deepika Padukone Are Making Our Hearts Happy
Sep . 13 . 2016Madhuri Dixit’s Outfit Is An Ethereal Affair At It’s Best!
Shah Rukh Khan
Feb . 11 . 2017PHOTO ALERT: Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Click Their First Photo In 25 Years
Feb . 9 . 2017Pahlaj Nihalani Lashes Out At Pakistan Censor Board’s Ban On Raees
Feb . 8 . 2017This Video Of Suhana Khan’s Performance From A Play Proves She’s A Born Actor
Feb . 6 . 2017Did You Know Varun Dhawan Had A Crush On Lisa Haydon?
Feb . 6 . 2017Revealed: The Official Title Of Imtiaz Ali’s Film With Shah Rukh & Anushka
Karisma Kapoor
Feb . 10 . 2017Photo: Kareena Kapoor Has The Sexiest Pout!
Feb . 7 . 2017Salman Khan And Karisma Kapoor Are Coming Together For This Film
Jan . 25 . 2017Here’s Proof That Karisma Kapoor & Randhir Kapoor Look Like Royalty
Jan . 9 . 2017Photos: Kareena Kapoor Looks Fantastic On Her Girly Brunch Date
Jan . 2 . 2017PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor’s New Year’s Bash
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web