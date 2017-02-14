Photos: Manveer Gurjar On A Dinner Date With This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant

Salman Khan with Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss 10’s winner and everyone’s favourite Manveer Gurjar has had an incredible journey in the house. He brought to the fore the common man and proved his mettle against his celebrity competitors. Post his win, Manveer got into a bit of broil owing to his behaviour and was even hospitalised for a bit. But all’s well now and he has been chilling with his friends aka Nitibha Kaul.

Apart from his housemates, he’s also a hot favourite amongst ex Bigg Boss contestants… Kamya Panjabi being one of them. The two recently caught up over dinner and shared pictures on Instagram. Take a look.

#kamyapanjabi #manveergurjar A post shared by Manveer Gurjar Fanpage 🌐 (@manveer_gurjar) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Dinner with my winner….!!!! A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Nice!