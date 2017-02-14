Photos: Manveer Gurjar On A Dinner Date With This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant

Divya Rao Feb . 14 . 2017
Salman Khan with Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss 10’s winner and everyone’s favourite Manveer Gurjar has had an incredible journey in the house. He brought to the fore the common man and proved his mettle against his celebrity competitors. Post his win, Manveer got into a bit of broil owing to his behaviour and was even hospitalised for a bit. But all’s well now and he has been chilling with his friends aka Nitibha Kaul.

Apart from his housemates, he’s also a hot favourite amongst ex Bigg Boss contestants… Kamya Panjabi being one of them. The two recently caught up over dinner and shared pictures on Instagram. Take a look.

#kamyapanjabi #manveergurjar

A post shared by Manveer Gurjar Fanpage 🌐 (@manveer_gurjar) on

Dinner with my winner….!!!!

A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on

Nice!

4
TAGS
Kamya Panjabi Manveer Gurjar
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kamya Panjabi
Aug . 10 . 2016Kamya Panjabi Posted This Heartbreaking Photo For Pratyusha Banerjee’s Birthday
May . 3 . 2016“I Still Love Karan Patel” – Kamya Punjabi Speaks About Her Break-Up With The Actor
Apr . 1 . 2016A Hysterical Kamya Panjabi Opens Up About Pratyusha Banerjee’s Suicide
Jan . 6 . 2015Super Cute: Kamya Panjabi Can’t Get Enough Of Beau Karan Patel!
Dec . 6 . 2014Aww…This Picture Of Karan Patel & Kamya Panjabi Will Make Your Heart Melt!
Manveer Gurjar
Feb . 10 . 2017Manveer Gurjar And Manu Punjabi Will Soon Be Seen As Judges On A Reality Show
Feb . 6 . 2017Photos: Nitibha Kaul & Manveer Gurjar Party Together
Feb . 3 . 2017Oh No! Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Has Been Hospitalised
Feb . 3 . 2017Manveer Gurjar Might Be A Part Of This Indian Reality Show
Feb . 3 . 2017“Manveer Had His Own Set Of Cards” – Manu Punjabi Opens Up On Manveer’s Marriage
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web