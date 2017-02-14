Actress Panchi Bora tied the knot to Jaydeep. It’s an arranged marriage and the wedding was performed in true Assamese style. We wish the new couple all the love and wishes.

Check out photos:

Mr and Mrs👰🏻🤴🏻#brideandgroom A post shared by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

#mehendi A post shared by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

#justmarried #family #marriagelicense A post shared by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Thank you for the lovely cake!! #weddingcake ❤ A post shared by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

#sister #love #wedding #assamese #bride A post shared by Panchi Bora (@panchi_bora) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:14am PST