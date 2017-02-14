Check out photos:

Actress Panchi Bora tied the knot to Jaydeep. It’s an arranged marriage and the wedding was performed in true Assamese style. We wish the new couple all the love and wishes.
PHOTOS: TV Actress Got Married In A Private Ceremony In Assam
