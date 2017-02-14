 Sidharth Mahotra Talks About Alia Bhatt's Closeness To Varun Dhawan | MissMalini Sidharth Mahotra Talks About Alia Bhatt's Closeness To Varun Dhawan | MissMalini

Sidharth Mahotra Talks About Alia Bhatt’s Closeness To Varun Dhawan

Priyam Saha Feb . 14 . 2017
Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

If you’ve been living under a rock, then here’s the deal: Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are in a relationship. Varun Dhawan, on his Koffee With Karan 5 appearance, confirmed that.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Varun’s chemistry with Alia is also loved by fans. The duo is all set for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and when Sid was asked about their closeness at a recent event, he said:

They share a great chemistry. I liked the trailer and the album as well. All the songs are very melodious.

So nice seeing ‘students’ supporting each other!

6
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Sidharth Malhotra Varun Dhawan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Feb . 14 . 2017Sidharth Malhotra’s Reaction To Valentine’s Day Might Make Alia Bhatt Sad
Feb . 13 . 2017Varun Dhawan Just Confirmed Two Major Bollywood Relationships
Feb . 10 . 2017Madhuri Dixit Just Recreated Tamma Tamma And It’s All Kinds Of Epic!
Feb . 9 . 2017You Have To Check Out Ranveer Singh’s Hilarious Video For Alia Bhatt
Feb . 8 . 2017These Two Bollywood Superstars Are Finally Coming Together For A Movie & We’re Excited Already!
Sidharth Malhotra
Feb . 14 . 2017Sidharth Malhotra’s Reaction To Valentine’s Day Might Make Alia Bhatt Sad
Feb . 7 . 2017Sidharth Malhotra And Alia Bhatt Reportedly Partied Together All Night Long
Feb . 6 . 2017PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra Spotted On A Lunch Date
Feb . 3 . 2017Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up On His Marriage Plans
Feb . 3 . 2017Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez & Sidharth Malhotra Party It Up At The Reloaded Bash
Varun Dhawan
Feb . 13 . 2017Here’s How Varun Dhawan Reacted To Govinda’s Remarks Against David Dhawan
Feb . 13 . 2017Varun Dhawan Once Helped A Friend Run Away And Get Married!
Feb . 13 . 2017Varun Dhawan Just Confirmed Two Major Bollywood Relationships
Feb . 10 . 2017Madhuri Dixit Just Recreated Tamma Tamma And It’s All Kinds Of Epic!
Feb . 9 . 2017Here’s Why David Dhawan Will Only Work With Varun Dhawan
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web