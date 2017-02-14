Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt

If you’ve been living under a rock, then here’s the deal: Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are in a relationship. Varun Dhawan, on his Koffee With Karan 5 appearance, confirmed that.

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Varun’s chemistry with Alia is also loved by fans. The duo is all set for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and when Sid was asked about their closeness at a recent event, he said:

They share a great chemistry. I liked the trailer and the album as well. All the songs are very melodious.

So nice seeing ‘students’ supporting each other!