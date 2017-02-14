 Sidharth Malhotra's Reaction To Valentine's Day Might Make Alia Bhatt Sad | MissMalini Sidharth Malhotra's Reaction To Valentine's Day Might Make Alia Bhatt Sad | MissMalini

Sidharth Malhotra’s Reaction To Valentine’s Day Might Make Alia Bhatt Sad

Priyam Saha Feb . 14 . 2017
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt make one stunning couple and even if they aren’t the types to confirm their relationship, it’s eveeerrrywhereAt a recent event, Sid was asked about his VDay plans and he said:

My plans for tomorrow is only working, nothing else. Valentine’s day is tomorrow, yes, thanks for reminding me.

So if Sid, like his claim suggests, really doesn’t remember that it’s Valentine’s Day today, chances are, he doesn’t have a magical day planned for Alia. Oh well, they’re the cool kinda couple anyway :)

Alia Bhatt Sidharth Malhotra
