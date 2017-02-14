This Is Who Bani J Was Chilling With After Breaking Up With Her Boyfriend

Divya Rao Feb . 14 . 2017

Bani J has been in the news for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she spoke about her relationship with her then boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur. Yup, I said ‘then’ boyfriend because according to rumours, the two have broken up. Yuvraj has unfollowed Bani on Instagram and even said ‘I don’t know’ when asked about where she was… Hmm… Things seem to have taken the wrong turn for these two!

What’s interesting though is Bani was spotted chilling with ex Bigg Boss contestant Jason Shah this Sunday. There were rumours of an alleged closeness between the two and Bani seemed to get along really well with him whilst inside the house.

Their chemistry has set tongues wagging and we’ll have to wait and see if something brews between the two. Can’t deny that they look bomb AF together though!

