VIDEO: Look At These Bigg Boss 7, Bigg Boss 9 & Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Chilling Together

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 14 . 2017
Gauahar Khan, Bani J, Mandana Karimi

Bani J, Gauahar Khan and Mandana Karimi have more in common than merely being contestants in different seasons of Bigg Boss. The three have lately become quite thick with each other and share a close bond.

Not to forget, they are a trio of cool girls and we are really digging this new found friendship. Bani recently posted this video of the girls chilling together.

And you have to check it out:

Later, Bani also posted a video of herself with Gauahar and Jackky Bhagnani:

Cool squad!

1
TAGS
Bani J Bigg Boss Gauahar Khan Mandana Karimi
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Feb . 6 . 2017Photo: Here’s Who Bani J Is Chillin’ With In London
Feb . 4 . 2017Here’s How Bigg Boss 10 Besties Rohan & Lopa Are Keeping Their Bond Intact
Feb . 3 . 2017Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Lands In Legal Trouble
Feb . 1 . 2017This Romantic Video Of Manveer & Nitibha Is Too Sweet!
Feb . 1 . 2017Video: Manveer Gurjar Apologizes For Using Abusive Language While Celebrating With His Friends
Bani J
Feb . 8 . 2017This Twitter Conversation Between Bani J And Gaurav Chopra Will Give You All Kinds Of BFF Goals
Feb . 3 . 2017PHOTOS: Here’s What Bani J And Gauahar Khan Are Upto Post Bigg Boss 10
Feb . 3 . 2017All Is Not Well Between Bani J & Her Boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur?
Feb . 1 . 2017Bani J Responds To Accusations About Her Rude Behaviour With Salman Khan
Jan . 30 . 2017Bigg Boss 10: Here’s Who Bani Met First After Coming Back To Mumbai
Mandana Karimi
Jan . 28 . 2017This Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Lashed Out At Mandana Karimi For Making Lopa Cry
Jan . 27 . 2017This Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Just Got Married
Dec . 16 . 2016Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Talks About Her fiancé And Their Upcoming Wedding
Oct . 19 . 2016This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Is Getting Married In January 2017
Sep . 28 . 201612 Of The Biggest Bigg Boss Fights Of All Times
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web