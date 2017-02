Ayan Mukherji, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rohan Joshi

Koffee With Karan 5 will wrap up soon, but not without a bang! Though we have the Kangana Ranaut-Saif Ali Khan episode to look forward to, it seems that the makers of the show have already shot for the finale. It’s going to be all about the Koffee Awards that’ll be given basis our celebrities’ performance on this season and guess who is in the jury? Ayan Mukherji, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rohan Joshi.

This koffee looks steamin’ already!