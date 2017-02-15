Aww! Virat Kohli Just Shared The Cutest Valentine’s Day Photo With Anushka Sharma

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 15 . 2017
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

There’s no denying that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a gorgeous couple and we love seeing them “two-gether”. While a bunch of celebs posted cute photos and mushy captions for their baes, Virat decided to be slightly non-mainstream and posted a photo – WITH ANUSHKA – a day after Valentine’s Day. And it’s making us cray!

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma

Look at them basking in the sun (and love!). This is the first time Virat has been this vocal about his relationship with Anushka and we are loving the PDA! Team #Virushka forever!

P.S – They also won our Cupid’s Bollywood couple of the year award after getting the maximum number of votes.

