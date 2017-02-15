Blake Lively’s Hairstyle Has Love Written All Over It

Blake Lively attended the L’Oréal Love event last night looking super, super cute in a heart-designed, sheer SemSem dress that exposed her navy blue bra while flaunting her perfectly toned legs. However, it’s not the legs or the dress we’re lusting out for…

Happy Valentines Day ❤💋 A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

Yup, it’s the hair… The Gossip Girl star had her blonde tresses styled away from her face in a sleek half up, half down ‘do with the braid twisted into a heart!

It’s a heart hair you guys <3<3

What do you think about her fashion and beauty look?