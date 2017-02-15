Blake Lively’s Hairstyle Has Love Written All Over It

Blake Lively attended the L’Oréal Love event last night looking super, super cute in a heart-designed, sheer SemSem dress that exposed her navy blue bra while flaunting her perfectly toned legs. However, it’s not the legs or the dress we’re lusting out for…
Yup, it’s the hair… The Gossip Girl star had her blonde tresses styled away from her face in a sleek half up, half down ‘do with the braid twisted into a heart!
It’s a heart hair you guys <3<3
What do you think about her fashion and beauty look?