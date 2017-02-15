Blake Lively’s Hairstyle Has Love Written All Over It

Natasha Patel Feb . 15 . 2017

Blake Lively attended the L’Oréal Love event last night looking super, super cute in a heart-designed, sheer SemSem dress that exposed her navy blue bra while flaunting her perfectly toned legs. However, it’s not the legs or the dress we’re lusting out for…

Happy Valentines Day ❤💋

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Yup, it’s the hair… The Gossip Girl star had her blonde tresses styled away from her face in a sleek half up, half down ‘do with the braid twisted into a heart!

It’s a heart hair you guys <3<3

What do you think about her fashion and beauty look?

2
TAGS
Blake Lively braids celebrity beauty hairstyles
COMMENTS
Related Stories
celebrity beauty
Feb . 9 . 2017We’ve Never Seen Anything Like Deepika Padukone’s Updo
Feb . 9 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Has A New ‘Do And We’re Loving It
Jan . 31 . 2017Feast Your Eyes On The Coolest Braid Yet
Jan . 30 . 2017Mesmerising Beauty Looks From The SAG Awards
Jan . 27 . 2017Proof That Vaani Kapoor’s Brow Game Is Snatched
Blake Lively
Jan . 19 . 2017Priyanka Chopra At The People’s Choice Awards 2016 Is All Kinds Of Amazing
Jan . 13 . 2017Our Favourite Accessory Moments From The 2017 Golden Globe Awards
Jan . 10 . 2017These Dreamboats Rocked The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Jan . 9 . 2017Blake Lively Looked Flawless At The Golden Globes
Nov . 15 . 2016This Actor Says He Fell In Love With His Wife After Having Sex With Her
braids
Feb . 13 . 201710 Romantic Hairstyles For Valentine’s Day
Jan . 13 . 201713 Easy Hairstyles To Try This Weekend
Nov . 16 . 20165 Cute Hairstyles To Wear To The Gym
Aug . 4 . 20169 Stunning Ways To Wear Flowers In Your Hair
Jul . 13 . 2016This Is Possibly The Best Way To Spend Your Day Off!
hairstyles
Feb . 13 . 201710 Romantic Hairstyles For Valentine’s Day
Feb . 13 . 2017We’re Totally Loving These Quirky Beauty Trends From LFW 2017
Jan . 25 . 2017The Braided Hairstyles You Need To Up Your Mane Game!
Jan . 13 . 201713 Easy Hairstyles To Try This Weekend
Jan . 9 . 2017The Coolest Hairstyles Spotted At The 2017 Golden Globes
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web