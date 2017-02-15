Darsheel Safary Is All Grown Up And Is Going Be Re-Launched In Bollywood With This Film

The adorable kid from Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary had moved us all with his impressive performance in the film with none other than superstar Aamir Khan. Then he set the stage on fire with his dance moves in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And now, he’s all set to make a comeback on the big screen with a teenage love story, Quickie. Here’s the first look of the film.

Darsheel Safary to star in #Quickie, a teenage love story. Pradip Atluri directs. Producers Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, Nitin Upadhyaya. pic.twitter.com/3AEtse6BXp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2017

He’s all grown up and looks great, doesn’t he?