Darsheel Safary Is All Grown Up And Is Going Be Re-Launched In Bollywood With This Film

Swagata Dam Feb . 15 . 2017

The adorable kid from Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel Safary had moved us all with his impressive performance in the film with none other than superstar Aamir Khan. Then he set the stage on fire with his dance moves in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. And now, he’s all set to make a comeback on the big screen with a teenage love story, Quickie. Here’s the first look of the film.

He’s all grown up and looks great, doesn’t he?

Darsheel Safary Taare Zameen Par
