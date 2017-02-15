Deepika Padukone Chosen Over Priyanka Chopra For This Movie?

Swagata Dam Feb . 15 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone started making waves in the global scene, both of them have been constantly pitted against each other. Stories of their rivalry have been floating across all quarters even though none of them have said anything against each other. However, there’s definitely some fierce yet healthy competition between the two. And it seems both of them were being considered for Siddharth Anand’s Indo-China love story. And it sources are to be believed, DP has been finalized for this project. Previously, Mr. Anand had told a leading tabloid, “The film will have an A-list actress who already has an international presence, so it could possibly be one of them.”

The movie seems to be tentatively titled Love in Beijing and is apparently a love story between an Indian girl and a Chinese man.

Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra
