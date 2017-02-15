Here’s How Bani J Spent Her Valentine’s Day

Bani J and Gauahar Khan | Source: Instagram |

Yesterday, everyone celebrated Valentine’s day with their loved ones. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput showed up at our MissMalini HQ for a fun live chat with me. And guess what Bani J was up to? She celebrated the day lunching with her BFF Gauahar Khan. She also gave her a gift that was sent by a fan from London. So sweet! And after spending some quality time with her, she headed to the gym. Meanwhile, there was no trace of Yuvraj Thakur on her social media. Perhaps this just affirms that the two of them are no longer together.