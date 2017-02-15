Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows The Right Amount Of Skin

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While we’re still getting over the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a vision at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week SR17, we see her look no less off-duty. The gorgeous new mama wore an off-shoulder maxi from Ankita by Ankita Choksey showing just the right amount of skin. Keeping it classy as always, Bebo strapped on a pair of heels that look equally good.

Blame it on the Kapoor genes or the new-mom glow but her face looks nothing less than magic! Check her out in the gallery below, because we can’t get enough of her.

