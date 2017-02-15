Kareena Kapoor Khan Shows The Right Amount Of Skin

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 15 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan

While we’re still getting over the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a vision at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week SR17, we see her look no less off-duty. The gorgeous new mama wore an off-shoulder maxi from Ankita by Ankita Choksey showing just the right amount of skin. Keeping it classy as always, Bebo strapped on a pair of heels that look equally good.

Blame it on the Kapoor genes or the new-mom glow but her face looks nothing less than magic! Check her out in the gallery below, because we can’t get enough of her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Comment below and tell us do you love Bebo as much as we do?

