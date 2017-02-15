Photo: Shilpa Shetty Has The Sweetest Valentine’s Day Message For Raj Kundra

Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are a match made in heaven! They’ve had a rock solid marriage, look incredibly good together, and of course, are also business partners. The two are often seen out on dates, movie nights, and at various parties together. Of course, Shilpa had to wish her hubby dearest for Valentines Day, so she took to Instagram to share this lovely picture of the two with an even cuter caption. It read “Dread to think what life would be without you @rajkundra9. This day is no different from the others, U r my Valentine everyday .. but what the heck.. Happy Valentine’s Day.. Cheesy but true.”

Dread to think what life would be without you @rajkundra9 . This day is no different from the others,U r my Valentine everyday ..but what the heck..Happy Valentine’s Day..Cheesy but true 😘😍#valentine #loveofmylife #hubbylove #gratitude A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

How cute are these two!