Preity Zinta Opens Up On How She Met Her Husband Gene Goodenough

Divya Rao Feb . 15 . 2017
Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta (Souce | Instagram)

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles last year. The two then had a big, fat Bollywood reception in Bombay and in attendance were all of PZ’s co-stars, friends and family. While we’ve seen multiple images of the two and know about all the deets from their wedding, we’ve had no idea of how the two actually met.

Zinta decided to go live on Facebook yesterday to interact with her fans and one of them asked her about how the two got together. Here’s what she said.

I met him in Santa Monica in Los Angeles about six years ago. Then we dated for five years and we finally got married.

Wow, they dated for five long years and no-one knew anything about it! Well done on keeping that hidden for thaaaaat long!

