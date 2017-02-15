Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra Is Bitching About Bani J On Twitter

Bani J, Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra and Bani J never really got along too well in the Bigg Boss 10 house. And now that the show is over, their cold war of sorts seemingly continues. Rohan’s fans have been asking him about his equation with Bani post the show and the actor didn’t mince his words on Twitter.

This is my last msg to all the bani fans.see👀 how she's doing such gestures behind my back as if she would slap me ..I rest my case again 😎 https://t.co/UvQ4DuuNK0 — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 14, 2017

Yes many things were not shown ..govinda ji praised me a lot ..bani used to back bite about me and Lopa…etcetcetc https://t.co/2DVGm3Q5XI — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 13, 2017