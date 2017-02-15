This Bollywood Actress Refused To Endorse Slimming Pills

Divya Rao Feb . 15 . 2017
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha De Sousa, who rose to fame after her role as Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife in the 2016 film Fan, has been receiving praises left, right and centre for her super toned body. She was last seen in Himesh Reshammiya‘s song Trippy, and her look garnered her much appreciation and love. Following which, she was contacted by a slimming pills company to endorse them for a ginormous amount.

Walsucha, who believes in fitness and living holistically declined the offer without thinking twice. She believes there’s no shortcut to handwork and also added,

I don’t believe in or encourage fad diets or pills for weight loss. In fact I don’t even believe in protein shakes or supplements. I stay away from anything processed. A combination of pilates and cardio works like magic and thats all I stick to !

Good on you, Waluscha!

9
TAGS
Waluscha De Sousa
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Waluscha De Sousa
Jan . 25 . 2017You Will Begin To Sweat After Looking At Waluscha De Sousa’s In This Avatar
Sep . 26 . 2016Waluscha De Sousa’s Bridal Outfit Will Take Your Breath Away
Sep . 9 . 2016Video: Waluscha De Sousa Shows You How You Can Style Your Workwear
Sep . 8 . 2016Video: Waluscha De Sousa Talks About Her First Experience On The Ramp
Aug . 31 . 2016Stop Everything & Stare! Coz Waluscha De Sousa Never Looked Better!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web