This Bollywood Actress Refused To Endorse Slimming Pills

Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha De Sousa, who rose to fame after her role as Shah Rukh Khan‘s wife in the 2016 film Fan, has been receiving praises left, right and centre for her super toned body. She was last seen in Himesh Reshammiya‘s song Trippy, and her look garnered her much appreciation and love. Following which, she was contacted by a slimming pills company to endorse them for a ginormous amount.

Walsucha, who believes in fitness and living holistically declined the offer without thinking twice. She believes there’s no shortcut to handwork and also added,

I don’t believe in or encourage fad diets or pills for weight loss. In fact I don’t even believe in protein shakes or supplements. I stay away from anything processed. A combination of pilates and cardio works like magic and thats all I stick to !

Good on you, Waluscha!