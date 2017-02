#lovecapturing #u&i 😘😘😘 A post shared by Roop Bhinder (@roopbhinderr) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:10am PST

Remember the cute and dishy Mohit Saggar from MTV Roadies 8. Well, he just got engaged to Roadies X contestant Roop Bhinder. The two have exchanged rings and are all set to tie the knot soon. Mohit took to Facebook to share this good news with his followers.

Here are some photos of the extremely good looking duo.

The Game will always be on.. A post shared by Mohit Saggar (@mohitsaggar) on Dec 5, 2016 at 11:18pm PST

I have dreamed that your arms are lovely And I have dreamed what a joy you'll be I have dreamed every word you'll whisper When you're close, close to me. #love #fantasy #madeforlife #magic #adventure A post shared by Mohit Saggar (@mohitsaggar) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Congratulations to Roop and Mohit! They make a crackling couple, don’t they?