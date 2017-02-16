Check Out This Photo Of Mira Rajput Shopping For Her Wedding Jewellery

Shahid and Mira

Mira Rajput was, to an extent, quite a mystery before she appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 and acquainted the world with her easy and laid-back nature. Everybody wanted to know the young & beautiful girl form Delhi who married Shahid Kapoor and is now mother to baby Misha.

Ever so often, unseen photos of Mira keep surfacing online because clearly we cannot get enough of Sasha’s “baby wife”. After all, she is adorable! We came across this photo of Mira, from before her wedding, trying out her wedding jewellery.

And she looked gorgeous, of course!

In case you don’t remember the vision Mira looked on her wedding, she wore this navratan polki set with her bridal lehenga.

Here, take a look:

Mira Rajput

Lovely!