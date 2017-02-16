Check Out This Photo Of Mira Rajput Shopping For Her Wedding Jewellery

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 16 . 2017
Shahid and Mira

Mira Rajput was, to an extent, quite a mystery before she appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 and acquainted the world with her easy and laid-back nature. Everybody wanted to know the young & beautiful girl form Delhi who married Shahid Kapoor and is now mother to baby Misha.

Ever so often, unseen photos of Mira keep surfacing online because clearly we cannot get enough of Sasha’s “baby wife”. After all, she is adorable! We came across this photo of Mira, from before her wedding, trying out her wedding jewellery.

And she looked gorgeous, of course!

❤❤❤ #shahidkapoor #mirakapoor #shamira #rangoon

A post shared by Shamira Fanclub 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@shahidmirafb) on

In case you don’t remember the vision Mira looked on her wedding, she wore this navratan polki set with her bridal lehenga.

Here, take a look:

Mira Rajput

Lovely!

39
TAGS
Mira Kapoor Mira Rajput Shahid Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Mira Kapoor
Feb . 9 . 2017Here’s What Shahid Kapoor Plans To Do For Mira Kapoor This Valentine’s Day
Feb . 9 . 2017Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor Are Having Another Baby Already?
Jan . 14 . 2017Umm. Shahid Kapoor Just Posted The Strangest Photo Of Mira Kapoor
Jan . 7 . 2017Shahid Kapoor Speaks Up On The Speculations Around His Koffee With Karan 5 Episode
Dec . 30 . 2016The New Koffee With Karan Promo Proves That Mira Kapoor Is A Firecracker
Mira Rajput
Feb . 9 . 2017Mira’s Throwing A Birthday Bash For Shahid – Here Are The Details
Feb . 8 . 2017UNSEEN PHOTOS: Mira Rajput Much Before She Married Shahid Kapoor
Feb . 8 . 2017Shahid Kapoor Reveals When He’ll Release The First Real Photo Of Misha
Feb . 7 . 2017Photos: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor On A Dinner Date
Feb . 7 . 2017Shahid Kapoor Just Shared The First Glimpse Of Baby Misha With This Sweet Photo
Shahid Kapoor
Feb . 14 . 2017The New Song Of Rangoon Beautifully Describes Why Goodbyes Are Hard
Feb . 10 . 2017Aww! Here’s What Saif Ali Khan & Shahid Kapoor Are Bonding Over
Feb . 9 . 2017Here’s What Shahid Kapoor Plans To Do For Mira Kapoor This Valentine’s Day
Feb . 9 . 2017Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor Are Having Another Baby Already?
Feb . 9 . 2017“Joota Maroon Utaar Ke?” – Shahid Kapoor Tells Harshvardhan Kapoor
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web