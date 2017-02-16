Deepika Padukone Wins Best Dressed At NYFW

Natasha Patel

It’s amazing how one human being can look so good damn perfect all the time. Deepika Padukone sat FROW (front row) at NYFW for the Michael Kors show in a Michael Kors creation that looked classy AF!

Uhhu! See what we mean? In a navy trench dress, Deeps’ stylist Elizabeth Saltzman paired a white buttoned up shirt with dual toned heels to have her stand out… And stand out she did.

Her makeup was kept simple with a winged liner and fresh skin with a flush of earthy tones. Of course her luscious mane made a statement in itself!

What did you think about her look at NYFW?

