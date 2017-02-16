Dhoti Pants Go International At NYFW—YAY!

NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

New York Fashion Week is really keeping us on our toes with all the exciting trends. Take the sheer bralette for example that we spotted on the runway yesterday. How cool was that? The best part about day 7 of NYFW AW17 is that they had our desi dhoti pants! That’s right, India sure is influencing the fashion runways across the globe and we’re so proud of that! From beauty looks to innovative styles, this fashion week has definitely got our undivided attention. Check out the highlights from day 7 below.

1. Anna Sui: Prints & Buns

Anna Sui at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







2. Bibhu Mohapatra: Metallic Accents

Bibhu Mohapatra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







3. Michael Kors: Deconstructed Mid-Slits

Michael Kors at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







4. Delpozo: Dhoti Pants

Delpozo at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com







Tell us what you liked the best from the trends above.