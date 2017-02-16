Dhoti Pants Go International At NYFW—YAY!

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 16 . 2017
NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

New York Fashion Week is really keeping us on our toes with all the exciting trends. Take the sheer bralette for example that we spotted on the runway yesterday. How cool was that? The best part about day 7 of NYFW AW17 is that they had our desi dhoti pants! That’s right, India sure is influencing the fashion runways across the globe and we’re so proud of that! From beauty looks to innovative styles, this fashion week has definitely got our undivided attention. Check out the highlights from day 7 below.

1. Anna Sui: Prints & Buns

Anna Sui at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Anna Sui at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Anna Sui at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Anna Sui at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Anna Sui at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

2. Bibhu Mohapatra: Metallic Accents

Bibhu Mohapatra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Bibhu Mohapatra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Bibhu Mohapatra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Bibhu Mohapatra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Bibhu Mohapatra at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

3. Michael Kors: Deconstructed Mid-Slits

Michael Kors at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Michael Kors at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Michael Kors at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Michael Kors at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

4. Delpozo: Dhoti Pants

Delpozo at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Delpozo at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Delpozo at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Delpozo at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Delpozo at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Tell us what you liked the best from the trends above.

0
TAGS
Anna Sui Bibhu Mohapatra Michael Kors New York Fashion Week AW 17 runway trend Trend Spotting
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anna Sui
Apr . 18 . 2016The Prettiest Perfumes For Your Vanity!
Jan . 18 . 20166 Lipsticks That Will Brighten Up Your Lips & Your Vanity!
Jul . 6 . 20155 Beauty Products That Are Too Good Looking To Resist!
Dec . 30 . 20149 Of The Most Amazing Nail Polish Bottles We’ve Ever Seen!
Oct . 21 . 2012Agyness Deyn Retires From Modelling To Be a Stripper
Michael Kors
Feb . 16 . 2017Deepika Padukone Wins Best Dressed At NYFW
Jan . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s Recent Monochrome Looks Is What Fashion Goals Are Made Of
Jan . 13 . 2017Deepika Padukone Is A Goddess Of The Garden Of Eden
Jan . 6 . 2017Lisa Haydon’s One-Piece Swimsuit Is Sexy, Thanks To This One Detail
Jan . 5 . 2017Our Top Twenty Golden Globes Looks Of All Time
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web