Here’s Why Saif Ali Khan Doesn’t Want Karan Johar To Launch His Daughter Sara Ali Khan

Divya Rao Feb . 16 . 2017
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Reports of Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sara Ali Khan making her big, Bollywood debut have been doing the round for a long time now. While it was assumed that Karan Johar would launch Sara given his closeness to Kareena Kapoor and Saif, we hear that this might not actually be the case.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bebo and her girl gang often talk about how Alia Bhatt‘s career has taken off the way it has only because Karan launched her and has been so involved in every step of her career. Everyone know that Karan recommends Alia to directors and actors for all the big projects, and that is what has helped her come this far. Of course, we can’t ignore Alia’s abundant acting talent, but we’d have to agree with this.

But here’s what Saif thinks – he feels that Karan is too involved in Alia’s career and he doesn’t want anyone to have that kind of affect on Sara’s career. He wants her to be more independent. Kareena and Saif are have apparently been at loggerheads when it comes to Sara’s debut. While she understands where Saif is coming from, she feels a launch by KJo can do great things for Sara’s career.

Interesting! We’ll have to wait and see which direction Sara’s career heads in. It’s her choice at the end of the day.

