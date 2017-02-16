Kangana Ranaut’s Black & White Outfit Is So Fetch

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 16 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is making the classic monochrome look way too fly in Emanuel Ungaro. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel is the force behind her fashion passion. A broad black choker accessorises the risqué slit and off-shoulder outfit. A pair of simple black heels complete this classic look. Kangana’s beauty game defines elegance with deep kohl eyes, nude lips and a neat top bun. Check out more pictures in the gallery to see her look.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Tell us how much you love this look because we’re giving it 10 out of 10!

