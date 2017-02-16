Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Outfit Is All Kinds Of Desi Magic

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 16 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a little piece of heaven in this outfit. Just yesterday we spotted her in a pretty off-shoulder dress and today she’s shining in Indian wear. When has this royalty ever settled for anything basic when it comes to desi wear, amirite? Styled by Poonam Damania, the anarkali is picked out from Manish Malhotra and paired with Saint Laurent heels. She finished off the styling with a perfect pair of delicate and pretty earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Check out more pictures in the gallery below to see her flawless desi look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

 Shower some love for Kareena and her outfit in the comments below.

