Ooh! Sidharth Malhotra Admits He’s In Love

Sidharth Malhotra is known to be quite reserved, and usually shies away from talking about his personal life to the media. And although he and Alia Bhatt are usually spotted together – most recently for Valentine’s Day – neither of them will openly say they’re dating. However, in a recent interview with DNA, Sidharth did say he’s in love when asked (“Yes, I’m in love”) and says he’s “passionate, obsessed and very attached”.

There are a few people I get attached to in my life and when I do, I get very sensitive. I have bad ways of communicating. I communicate indirectly. Maybe through some actions, gestures. I won’t be saying yes or no directly at times. If I’m left alone with that person, I will truly show my best and worst side. That’s what I believe true love should be like.

Journalist Nayandeep Rakshit asked him who he’s in love with, but that Sidharth didn’t answer – slyly saying that he’s in love with himself – but did admit that he hopes to be married by the end of his 30s. Read the full interview here.