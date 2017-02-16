Photo: Deepika Padukone’s Hot Valentine’s Day Date

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 16 . 2017

Deepika Padukone is currently in New York for NYFW, where she was spotted attending the Michael Kors show. Of course, quite a bit of prep went into it, and we looked like part of that involved a hot Valentine’s date with her stylist, Shaleena Nathani. Shaleena posted a photo of the two of them having breakfast in Deepika’s room, and captioned it saying “I got the hottest Valentine in town.” Can’t argue with that!

I got the hottest valentine in town ❤️❤️❤️😘 @deepikapadukone 😉

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

And they took another photo together at the show:

With this beauty 😍😍😍 @michealkorss #nyfw2017

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Happy Galentine’s Day to those two!

