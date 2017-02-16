Photo: Deepika Padukone’s Hot Valentine’s Day Date

Deepika Padukone is currently in New York for NYFW, where she was spotted attending the Michael Kors show. Of course, quite a bit of prep went into it, and we looked like part of that involved a hot Valentine’s date with her stylist, Shaleena Nathani. Shaleena posted a photo of the two of them having breakfast in Deepika’s room, and captioned it saying “I got the hottest Valentine in town.” Can’t argue with that!
And they took another photo together at the show:
Happy Galentine’s Day to those two!