Photos: This Bollywood Actress Doesn’t Want To Be Called ‘Cute’ Anymore. Here’s Proof

After being one of the most loved contestants on MTV Teen Diva, Rhea Chakraborty became a popular VJ on the same channel. And then she bagged a role in the Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega. A year after that, Rhea made her Bollywood debut under the Y Films banner with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She was also seen in the critically acclaimed Sonali Cable and her upcoming projects include Half Girlfriend and Bank Chor. But all this while, she’s always been known as the cute and chirpy girl. So the actress decided to go for an image makeover and recently got a sexy photoshoot done. And she’s been posting these super hot pictures with #CuteNoMore. Come to think of it, even that’s kindda cute, isn’t it? Check these out.

Hey Whatsup ? Too many questions in my head ! #cutenomore @gauravsawn @theanisha @shaanmu @amitthakur26 A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:21am PST

#cutenomore #nuffsaid #rheality @gauravsawn @theanisha @amitthakur26 @shaanmu 💗 A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:53am PST

