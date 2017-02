Deepika Padukone (Source: Instagram | @deepika.padukone.fanpage)

Deepika Padukone is currently slaying it in Hollywood – her debut venture in the west, xXx: Return Of The Xanders Cage garnered great response, and she also attended the NYFW looking bomb AF.

Look at her chilling with these Hollywood biggies:

@ralphlauren with these beauties #ralphlauren #RLrunway #nyc #nyfw A post shared by Camilla Belle (@camillabelle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

😍😍 Deepika Padukone with Camilla Belle At Ralph Lauren Show #NYFW . #queenofbollywood #hollywood #bollywood #deepikapadukone #deepika #camillabelle A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:50am PST

Look who's seated at Front Row at @RalphLauren's Show in NY 😍🕺🏼🙌🏻 . #deepikapadukone #deepika #ralphlauren #bollywood #hollywood #queenofbollywood #camillabelle A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepika.padukone.fanpage) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Woot woot! Stop at nothing, DP!