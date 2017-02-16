This Star Kid Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut After Losing 70 Kilos!

I was 120 kgs and would eat anything and everything because I was and I am still a foodie. I started reducing my weight four-five years ago, but that was for health reasons.

The promising and talented actor had a personal trainer who helped him shed the excess weight gradually. “It took me five years to lose around 70 kilos and achieve my current weight 55 kgs. The first week of dieting was the most difficult. I started eating boiled food, in small portions, six times a day. It comprised boiled veggies, chicken, eggs, brown rice and sweet potatoes.

Simultaneously, I started working out and did everything from functional to weight training, alternated it with cardio twice a week. I also used to run 21 kms.