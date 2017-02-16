This Is Possibly The Most Mesmerising Face Wash Ever

Evita Beauty Whip Soap by Kanebo is possibly the prettiest face wash that’s in the beauty market. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 And here’s the big revelation —the Evita Beauty Whip Soap actually dispenses foam in the form of a perfect rose! We are in love 😻🙋🙋 Only available in Japan! #evitabeauty #evitabeautywhipsoap #evitakanebo #kanebo
Kudos to this Japanese beauty brand, Kanebo Evita for coming up with the coolest way to wash your face. The Evita Beauty Whip is an anti-aging cleanser that dispenses a foam in the shape of an actual rose! I mean, if that isn’t cool, then I don’t know what is anymore…
All you have to do is push down the lid of the bottle has been designed with a rose stencil and after which a rose appears from the bottle. Just watch!
Is this cool or is this cool?!