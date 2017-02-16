This Is Possibly The Most Mesmerising Face Wash Ever

Kudos to this Japanese beauty brand, Kanebo Evita for coming up with the coolest way to wash your face. The Evita Beauty Whip is an anti-aging cleanser that dispenses a foam in the shape of an actual rose! I mean, if that isn’t cool, then I don’t know what is anymore…

우왕 짱싱기방기🌹향도 장미향❤️❤️ #EVITAbeautywhipsoap #kanebo

A post shared by 이서현 (@seobong2) on

All you have to do is push down the lid of the bottle has been designed with a rose stencil and after which a rose appears from the bottle. Just watch!

Is this cool or is this cool?!

