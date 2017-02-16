This NYFW Designer Featured Plus-Size Models On His Runway

Natasha Patel Feb . 16 . 2017

So much love for these fabulous women! #chic #cfdanyfw #Fall2017 📸 @sarakerens

A post shared by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on

Say hello to Christian Siriano. An American fashion designer who won Project Runway and even dressed Michelle Obama, just left us applauding his recent NYFW runway collection.

There’s no doubt that is all about representing diversity in his brand. So it’s no wonder that he used 10 plus-sized models (that also included several women of colour) for his show.

Slay girls, SLAY!!

We absolutely love how he upped the ante by making sure he casts outside the basic mood of a high-fashion designer!

Your thoughts?

