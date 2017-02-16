Video: Bani J Shuts Down Rumours Of Her Break Up With Yuvraj Thakur

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 16 . 2017
Bani J and Yuvraj Thakur

Rumours were abuzz that Bani J and her boyfriend Yuvraj Thakur parted ways post the former’s exit from the Bigg Boss house. Bani met her best buddy from the house, Gaurav Chopra, chilled with her BFF, Gauahar Khan, took a trip to London to visit her family and reportedly met the hottie, Jason Shah as well – but there was not a single trace of Yuvi.

This gave rise to speculations of an alleged break up between the two, but Bani put all the rumours to rest as she recently posted a video of herself with Yuvi on snapchat. Woohoo!

Check it out:

Look who we found on @banij's snapchat. She is still very much dating @yuv_thehuman

A post shared by Bollywood Style Airport (@bollywood_style_airport) on

It’s all good in the hood!

