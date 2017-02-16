Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra’s Cameo In A Film With Two A-List Hollywood Actors

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 16 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra

If you’re in the mood for some serious cuteness today, you have to watch Stephen Colbert‘s latest sketch. For The Late Show, he met with a group of eight children with the intent of creating a super hit “movie” – that the kids would write themselves. The end result is a story – titled Teenage War – about two teenagers (both named Bob), a German spy, and a robot monster pig. Of course, Stephen got an A-list cast to shoot this, and so we’ve ended up with a fun “trailer” starring Andrew Garfield, Idina Menzel, Priyanka Chopra and John Oliver.

(If you want to watch just the trailer, it starts at about 9:15. Priyanka’s cameo comes in at 10:38.)

I’d watch it, tbh.

