Who Wore It Better: Deepika Padukone Or Blake Lively In Micheal Kors

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 16 . 2017
Blake Lively & Deepika Padukone

Looks like great divas dress alike as we spotted Blake Lively wearing the same Micheal Kors dress as did Deepika Padukone a while back. Blake wore this dress at the Micheal Kors’s show during NYFW AW17, which Deepika wore during her promotions of XXX movie back in January. Even though Deepika Padukone wore it first but the Gossip Girl starer is looking no less. Here’s how each one styled their look – hopefully this can make you decide who’s look you like better.

Deepika accessorises the dress with a black and white pair of Paula Cademartori heels

While Blake wears a pair of divine Louboutins to go with her dress!

…When the carpet matches the drapes

So not that you have seen both the lovely ladies, tell us who your favourite is?

