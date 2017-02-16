Who Wore It Better: Deepika Padukone Or Blake Lively In Micheal Kors

Blake Lively & Deepika Padukone

Looks like great divas dress alike as we spotted Blake Lively wearing the same Micheal Kors dress as did Deepika Padukone a while back. Blake wore this dress at the Micheal Kors’s show during NYFW AW17, which Deepika wore during her promotions of XXX movie back in January. Even though Deepika Padukone wore it first but the Gossip Girl starer is looking no less. Here’s how each one styled their look – hopefully this can make you decide who’s look you like better.

Deepika accessorises the dress with a black and white pair of Paula Cademartori heels

🌸🌼🌸 #Thiscutie @deepikapadukone wearing @michealkorss shoes @paulacademartoriofficial styled with @elizabethsaltzman @teamsaltzman hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:44am PST

While Blake wears a pair of divine Louboutins to go with her dress!

…When the carpet matches the drapes A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:30am PST

So not that you have seen both the lovely ladies, tell us who your favourite is?