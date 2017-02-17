5 Times Taapsee Pannu Gave Us Style Envy

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 17 . 2017
Taapse Pannu

Talent goes a long way in the Bollywood industry. But what really makes the impact is the over all personality and of course fashion sense. Looking at how Taapsee has done recently, she’s pretty much an acer racer! Pink starer was spotted in a pair of kolhapuris  with ripped denims and Purvi Doshi top looks lovely. Check out 5 more times her style game was off the hook!

1. Keeping it chilled in Shruti Sancheti co-ords and Zara shoes

Taapsee Pannu in Shruti Sancheti and Zara (shoes)

2. Looking lovely in Geisha Designs

Taapsee Pannu in Geisha Designs

3. Channeling some tribal love in Aavantam and Zara shoes

Taapsee Pannu in Aavantam and Zara

4. Getting creative in Jaipur and E Designs

Taapsee Pannu in Pallavi Jaipur and E Designs(earrings)

5. Looking like a denim damsel in Namrata Joshipura

Taapsee Pannu in Namrata Joshipura

Which of the above looks did you love the most?

