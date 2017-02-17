Deepika Padukone Is Obsessed With This Designer Bag!

Deepika Padukone

There’s no denying that Deepika Padukone‘s personal style is always on point and that has a lot to do with her personal taste (obviously). We recently spotted her carrying a designer bag and we loved it. This classic black Celine is a total win. It’s amusing how she’s gone from athleisure to formal dressing carrying just one bag.

Check out the number of times DP has styled this bag differntly:

We loving the different looks she’s carried off with just one bag. Pick your favourite look and let us know by commenting below.