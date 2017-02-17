Deepika Padukone Is Obsessed With This Designer Bag!

Sanaa Shah Feb . 17 . 2017
Deepika Padukone

There’s no denying that Deepika Padukone‘s personal style is always on point and that has a lot to do with her personal taste (obviously). We recently spotted her carrying a designer bag and we loved it. This classic black Celine is a total win. It’s amusing how she’s gone from athleisure to formal dressing carrying just one bag.

Check out the number of times DP has styled this bag differntly:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's airport style

Deepika Padukone


We loving the different looks she’s carried off with just one bag. Pick your favourite look and let us know by commenting below.

