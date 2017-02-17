Gauahar Khan Finally Breaks Her Silence On The Photo Posted By Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan was recently under the radar when a photo of hers was used with the masthead of a popular magazine and presented as the cover photo. The photo caught everybody’s notice when Gauahar’s ex, Kushal Tandon posted it on his Instagram, praising her for it.

The magazine expressed their disappointment over the usage of their masthead without due permission and also planned to sue the culprit. They clarified that Ajay Devgn was on the cover of their latest issue, and not Gauahar. Further, it was reported that she couldn’t delete the post as it was on Kushal’s Instagram and she thought media will put it across as a reconciliation with him.

Unfortunately for Gauahar, she was unnecessarily caught in this legal mess and as per a report in IndiaForums, she said:

It’s so unprofessional that certain media houses use my personal conversation with them as a quote. It’s sad. And nowhere does the picture state that it was a cover of the said magazine. Also, they have stated that they will take legal action against the people who created it so please calm down!

